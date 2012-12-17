Discussing Firearms Insurance

There has been considerable commentary on G+ to my post The Case for Firearms Insurance, and it has been almost entirely constructive discussion. I was surprised the conversation has not been a lot more rancorous, because this topic seems primed to bring out the worst in the internet. Not everyone agreed with me, but nearly all everyone gave it serious consideration. This post is a collection of link to various discussions:
Dave Hill posted his thoughts on his blog, and there are a number of comments.
I found this article on Justin Tapp's stream: Is Gun Liability Insurance the Next Big Thing? which is news of similar legislation actually having been introduced in Illinois. There are two discussions ongoing:
my G+ stream and in the Respectful Politics community.
Finally, more discussion in the Respectful Politics Community.
I have some additional comments, which will hopefully be appearing as new posts soon.
Oh, and one more thing, I wrote my Senator.
