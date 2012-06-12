Sing Along Time

Sing along to the tune of "Daisy" (Bicycle Built for Two):
Face hug space bug,
Implant me with Xenomorph
I'm just fine now,
chest burst - sent the monster forth.
It might be a huge disaster
split up, we'll find it faster
but you'll look best, cocooned in the nest
of an alien Xenomorph.
Whatever it was that possessed me to write this, it was gone when I woke up.
