Friday, November 20, 2015

Rock Paper Scissors SPOCK Lizard

Sorry Sheldon, but it should be 

 Rock Paper Scissors Spock Lizard,

 NOT 

 Rock Paper Scissors Lizard Spock.

 Here is Sheldon Cooper explaining the game:

In the original Rochambeau we have the simple rules:
Rock crushes Scissors
Scissors cut Paper
Paper covers Rock
Which we can represent as:
Rock < Paper < Scissors < Rock
where greater-than "<" represents the win/lose relationship
loser < winner
and Rock is repeated to complete the circular relationship. 
If we call this game "Rock Paper Scissors Spock Lizard" then we can write the rules like this:
Rock < Paper < Scissors < Spock < Lizard < Rock < Paper
now with Rock and Paper repeated (or just understand that it "wraps around"), and the additional rule that any sequence of three (with wrapping) is also a rule.
Rock Paper Scissors
Paper Scissors Spock
Scissors Spock Lizard
Spock Lizard Rock
Lizard Rock Paper
And now the rules are the same as the name of the game.
Image source: Hollywood Nuts!
