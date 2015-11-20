Sorry Sheldon, but it should be
Rock Paper Scissors Spock Lizard,
NOT
Rock Paper Scissors Lizard Spock.
Here is Sheldon Cooper explaining the game:
In the original Rochambeau we have the simple rules:
Rock crushes ScissorsWhich we can represent as:
Scissors cut Paper
Paper covers Rock
Rock < Paper < Scissors < Rockwhere greater-than "<" represents the win/lose relationship
loser < winnerand Rock is repeated to complete the circular relationship.
If we call this game "Rock Paper Scissors Spock Lizard" then we can write the rules like this:
And now the rules are the same as the name of the game.
Rock < Paper < Scissors < Spock < Lizard < Rock < Papernow with Rock and Paper repeated (or just understand that it "wraps around"), and the additional rule that any sequence of three (with wrapping) is also a rule.
Rock Paper Scissors
Paper Scissors Spock
Scissors Spock Lizard
Spock Lizard Rock
Lizard Rock Paper
|Image source: Hollywood Nuts!