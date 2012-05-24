To the Rescue!

I came home from work a bit late tonight, and on my drive noticed the wind was pushing my car to the side a bit. When I got home, I discovered that wasn't all the wind was knocking about.
There is a robin's nest on the corner of my house. This nesting pair likes to build on top of the rain gutter downspouts. This one is particularly attractive to them because the honeysuckle is starting to grow up onto the downspout.
Then robins built yet another nest, and I figured their problem was solved. Until I came home and saw the wind caused the honeysuckle to pull the nest entirely off the downspout.
In this last picture you can see two of the older nests, tilted nearly 90 degrees towards the camera (well, towards my iPad. I didn't have time to grab a real camera.). The current nest is on top, obscured in this photo, but back on the level.
I packed up my ladder and went in for my supper, and didn't get back out before dark to check if Mother Robin has returned to the nest, and I din't want to disturb her any more for one day. I will update in the morning when I can confirm she has returned.
*** Update: Mother is back, and all appears well.
THIS, I thought, was a job for Duct Tape!
